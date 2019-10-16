MILTON, Ga. — A Roswell man called police Oct.8 after he discovered $10,000 worth of damages to his chain link fence on Cox Road.
The fence, about 60 feet from the man’s driveway, was damaged and pushed back toward the wood line. Police found tire markings near the grass and a black substance on the fence that appeared to be vehicle engine oil.
The man said he needed to file a police report for insurance purposes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.