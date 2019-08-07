MILTON, Ga. — Milton Police are investigating a possible car theft after a woman’s 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer went missing from her driveway on Marrywood Court overnight on July 26.
The owner said she parked the car around 9 p.m. on July 25, and it was missing the next morning. She had both sets of keys but said the car had been left unlocked.
At the time of the report, police were attempting to contact the managers of security cameras at the entrance of the neighborhood. Police confirmed with the HOA the car had not been towed.
