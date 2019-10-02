MILTON, Ga. — A Milton woman called police Sept. 23 after she noticed her identity had been used to open a phone account.
That afternoon, she received a notification that her phone service had been changed. When she tried to call her phone, an unknown man answered and quickly hung up.
The woman contacted her bank, and a representative said that someone had recently attempted to open several accounts with her information.
Police advised the woman to freeze her credit and place a fraud alert on it.
