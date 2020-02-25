MILTON, Ga. — A building given historical designation by the city could soon operate as a new business spearheaded by local businessman and restauranteur Chris Sedgwick. The former Hardeman Country Store, 15260 Hopewell Road, is one of only two sites zoned historic by the city, and the building could see new life some 70 years after its construction.
Sedgwick’s plan calls for a general store offering a wide array of items, from fried-to-order doughnuts, gourmet coffee, gelato, fresh-cut flowers and handmade items such as pottery, art and crafts.
Josh Kim, a partner in the proposal through Sands Investment Group, said the business plan celebrates the site’s history. The Hardeman Country Store was built in the 1950s as a general store with gas pumps.
“We feel this project is in line with a general store and is honoring the past of what the site used to be,” Kim said.
In 2006, the building was renovated by a previous owner, a porch was constructed and the gasoline tanks were removed. In 2007, an application to rezone the site from rural residential to commercial to operate a general store was withdrawn, “because of opposition,” according to the city. Another rezoning request was made in 2012 and was withdrawn after the city adopted its Historic Preservation Ordinance. In August 2013, the site was rezoned as historic following a request from the owner.
While the Milton Historical Society has designated 28 historic sites in the city, the former Hardeman store is one of only two to be zoned historic by the city. The other is the Thomas Byrd Sr. House on Hopewell Road.
The historic designation limits what can be done to the building. Those conditions restrict exterior modifications or the addition of any other buildings on the property. Kim said there were never any plans to modify the exterior of the site, anyway, but Sedgwick has applied for zoning modifications to allow for more parking.
“Right now, we can only have around six or seven parking spots, and that would make it difficult for any business to survive,” Kim said.
The rezoning request includes deleting some buffer requirements on the site that will allow for 28, gravel parking spaces, with 19 spaces allotted for west of the building and south of Thomson Road. In the city’s presentation to the council, staff noted a future roundabout slated for area will allow ingress and egress on Thomson Road to access the roundabout.
City staff has recommended approval with conditions for the rezoning modification.
“It is in the city’s and community’s best interest to help ensure the viability and physical condition of one of only two designated historical building within the city,” city staff stated to the City Council.
While the building’s exterior cannot be updated, Kim said the plan does call for some renovations on the interior, including the installation of hardwood floors, the creation of a seating area and updates to the ceiling.
“It’s going to be an interesting project, and for those interested in gelato, premium coffee, flowers or things like that, it is going to be really neat,” Kim said. “It is an endeavor we don’t really have to do and one that is not out to make a lot of money, but we think it will be really cool and fit the area very well. And with it being so close to Bell Memorial Park, it could become a favorite for locals.”
The first presentation of the rezoning modification request was made at the City Council’s Feb. 19 meeting. The item is set to go before the board for approval or denial next month.
If the council approves the modifications and the plan moves forward, it could add to Sedgwick’s influence in the area. Sedgwick has opened several businesses in North Fulton, including The Union and 7 Acre BarNGrill in Milton.
