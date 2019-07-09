MILTON, Ga. — A Woodstock man driving a Moped along Arnold Mill Road June 28 was arrested for DUI.
Milton Police were contacted by a Roswell officer who said he was behind the suspect on Arnold Mill Road and witnessed the driver swerve within his lane. The Roswell officer said the driver then pulled to the side of the road, possibly to avoid having a police car behind him. The officer then conducted a traffic stop.
The Roswell officer told a responding Milton officer the driver said he had two beers “an hour ago” and later said he had three beers at a gas station down the road.
According to the incident report, the driver showed signs of intoxication. He also told officers he could “just lie down until tomorrow and go home,” and told police to place him in the back of a cruiser after he began to fall over during a one-leg stand evaluation.
