MILTON, Ga. — Paul Moore will serve as the new District 2/Post 2 member on the Milton City Council in 2020 after receiving 63 percent of the vote over Judy Burds in the Nov. 5 general election. The seat is currently held by Matt Kunz, who did not seek re-election.
Moore took 1,375 of the 2,209 votes cast, around an 8.6 percent turnout among registered Milton voters.
“I couldn’t be more exited to have a chance to represent the community in a more formal way than my last 13 years on the Planning Commission and even eight years before we became a city,” Moore said. “That’s what my platform has been all about, experience matters, and I’m delighted the community has called that out as something that’s important.”
Moore has served on the Planning Commission since Milton’s incorporation in 2006. He will become the second sitting council member to make the jump when he is sworn-in during the first City Council meeting of 2020. Peyton Jamison was on the commission before he ran unopposed for the District 1/Post 1 seat on the City Council in 2017.
Burds has been an active participant in Milton meetings and decided to throw her hat into the political ring earlier this year. Burds campaigned on a platform of being a new voice in representing Milton residents, but most voters sided with Moore.
“Certainly Judy was a respectable candidate, and she worked hard to understand the voice of the community as well,” Moore said. “But I hope what people in the community saw from me and heard during course of the campaign is I have a long track record of protecting Milton, whether it is high-density encroachment or sewer extension. I feel [the election result] was strong affirmation of the work I’ve been doing, and the platform I stood for was something important to them.”
Moore said he will focus on continuing to listen to residents, and on the City Council, he will be able to “take it to the next level” and better represent the community. That includes those who voted for Burds.
“I recognize there is a percentage of the community that voted for my opponent, and I intend to listen to them and represent them as well in my next four years of representing all of the community,” Moore said.
The District 2/Post 2 seat was the only contested race in the Nov. 5 election with sitting council members Carol Cookerly and Rick Mohrig running unopposed to retain their seats.
Cookerly, the District 1/Post 2 representative, will begin her first full term beginning in January. She was first elected in 2018 to complete the final year of Burt Hewitt’s term.
For the third straight election, Mohrig ran unopposed for the District 3/Post 2 seat.
Mohrig was one of the first council members just after incorporation, but he lost a tight election to Alan Tart in 2007. He rejoined the council in 2013, running uncontested to fill the seat of Lance Large who resigned. Mohrig also ran unopposed in the 2015 general election.
Moore, Cookerly and Mohrig will be sworn-in at the first City Council meeting of 2020.
