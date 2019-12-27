City protects more land through Greenspace Bond
Milton continued to use its Greenspace Bond to preserve buildable land in 2019 and finalized several large land purchases. In total, the city purchased around 133 acres of green space during 2019.
The largest acquisition was 88 acres near Bethany Road and Providence Road. The area, dubbed “Fields Crossroads” was purchased for $5.72 million. The site includes half of the 7-acre Eads Lake and nearly 2,000 feet of Cooper Sandy stream.
Milton also preserved 28 acres along Hamby Road near the Manor Golf & Country Club, and 4.82 acres along Webb Road near Brickmont Assisted Living.
The city added to its first Greenspace Bond purchase, the former Milton Country Club property, in November by adding 12 acres along Freemanville Road that will provide much-needed southern access to the site.
Moore wins City Council seat
Milton voters elected Planning Commission Chairman Paul Moore to the City Council in the Nov. 5 general election. The seat was held by Matt Kunz who did not seek re-election.
Moore served on the city’s Planning Commission for 13 years before throwing his hat into the ring for the council seat.
Moore ran against Judy Burds for the District 2/Post 2 seat and took 63 percent of the vote in the only contested race in the 2019 election.
Council members Carol Cookerly and Rick Mohrig each ran unopposed to retain their seats.
Plan adopted for new park
Around a year and a half after the city purchased the 139-acre former Milton Country Club property, it finalized a plan that will guide the park’s development in the coming years.
The plan calls for new trails and added amenities in the active portion of the park.
As drafted, the site plan calls for the addition of two tennis courts, a volleyball court and a renovation of the clubhouse in the active area of the park. The initial stage of the clubhouse renovation includes creating men’s and women’s locker rooms, a dining area and multi-purpose spaces.
In the passive area, the plan calls for 7.3 total miles of trails, beginning with a 3-mile trail on the northern portion of the property. A loop would later be created with the construction of a sidewalk along Dinsmore Road. The design outlines some options for the trail material, including crushed stone, decomposed granite or soil paths.
One point of contention within the blueprint was the all-inclusive playground being funded by Children’s Charities. A co-founder of the nonprofit was in favor of the playground being at the park, but some associated with the swim program argued they needed added space near the pool, and they wanted the playground to be located at another park.
Park-sharing agreement ends
Milton and Alpharetta declared an impasse in January when officials from both cities failed to hammer out an agreement for reciprocal use of parks for youth sports programs. Those who participate in a recreation or parks program offered by the other city will now have to pay a “non-resident fee” above the regular registration fee for the program. That adds as much as 75 percent to the price, and it may put the cost out of reach for some families.
In 2018, Milton residents accounted for 14,300 registrations for Alpharetta-based recreation programs, while 413 Alpharetta residents participated in Milton-based park programs. During that time, the City of Milton paid Alpharetta $453,100 in fees as part of the arrangement. From 2012-17, Milton paid Alpharetta $2.25 million under the memorandum of understanding.
Milton bans vape shops
Milton served as the spearhead for local efforts to ban potentially harmful, unregulated substances and from allowing new vape shops to open.
In January, the Milton City Council voted to ban the sale, manufacture, use, delivery, purchase, possession or distribution of synthetic marijuana and opiate substitutes within the city. The move came in response to several teens in the city requiring medical attention after ingesting the products.
The move prompted the Fulton County Commission to introduce a bill modeled after Milton’s ban.
Two months later, officials adopted legislation that banned any new vape shops from operating within the city. The city said the prohibition fortifies the effort to curb the use of synthetic marijuana.
A retail store cannot have more than 25 percent of its sales generated from vaping products under the regulation.
Other nearby cities, including Johns Creek and Alpharetta, modeled their own ban on new vape shops after Milton passed its ordinance.
Longtime arborist honored
The legacy of former Milton arborist Mark Law will continue in the city with two projects dedicated in his honor in 2019. Law worked for the city for 11 years before retiring in November 2018 amid a battle with cancer.
In February, the city opened the Mark Law Arboretum at Bell Memorial Park. The arboretum, which was first proposed by Law, is designed to engage and inform its users about different species of trees, their origins, mature sizes and, in many cases, showcase trees not native to the area.
Twelve days after the city cut the ribbon on the arboretum, Law passed away.
Following his death, a campaign began to raise funds for a horse statue to be placed in the upcoming roundabout at the intersection of Charlotte Drive and Mayfield Road. The campaign quickly reached its goal for a 6-foot-tall, 8.5-foot-long bronzed statue.
The statue was first proposed by Law.
Work starts on public safety complex
Milton broke ground on its new public safety complex in June, which will house the city’s police department, municipal court and a new fire station with a completion date of September 2020.
The 40,000-square foot facility will be located on 3.5-acres along Cambridge High School Road.
The complex will include 14,000 square feet to serve as Fire Station 44. The station will include three bays for fire engines and equipment. It will be the first fire station built by Milton. Stations 41, 42 and 43 were inherited from Fulton County. The 1-story court and police facility will be around 25,000 square feet with a basement.
Both buildings can be accessed from Cambridge High School Road with around 140 total parking spaces for the public and staff.
The complex is the second major construction project that will allow the city to stop leasing space after City Hall opened in 2017.
Milton currently leases space for its police department headquarters and municipal court on Deerfield Parkway in the old city hall complex. The city also spends around $60,000 per year for evidence storage in Alpharetta.
City adjusts Matilda’s regulations
Nearly a year after the city approved the relocation of Matilda’s to Milton, the music venue held its first concert in May and wrapped up its inaugural season in the fall.
In September, the venue requested zoning modifications, and the City Council used that occasion to lower the decibel limit from concerts with noise from the site being a contentious issue for some neighboring residents. City officials lowered the 75-decible limit for continuous noise to 70 decibels.
With the vote, the council also approved updates requested by the venue. Up to 250 people will be allowed at each concert, with 300 concertgoers allowed twice per year, an increase of 50 people on each figure.
Also approved were variance requests to allow for additional parking.
In November, the city also conducted a review of the business, which was put into place by the City Council when it approved Matilda’s relocation.
Officials said no issues had stemmed from the venue aside from noise complaints.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.