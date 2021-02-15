MILTON, Ga. — A Milton real estate agent reportedly received threatening text messages from someone claiming to be an assassin hired to kill her Feb. 3.
The victim, 65, told police someone sent her a long message that said she needed to pay a fee so the supposed assassin would “spare her life.” The suspect also texted her a photo of herself. The woman told officers she’s a real estate agent for Berkshire Hathaway and her photos are publicly available on the agency’s website. She was aware of similar text messages that were sent to other real estate agents in North Fulton last week.
A Johns Creek agent received a similar text Feb. 4 and a Roswell woman was targeted with one Feb. 3. A Milton investigator called the number from which one of the messages was sent and a man answered, saying “My friend hired me to kill you” before hanging up, according to police.
