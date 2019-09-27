Southern Magnolia Charities is excited by the community’s response to this year’s Milton Tour of Homes! The 2019 tour promises to be yet another event to remember. With countless unique homes in the Milton area, the Milton Tour of Homes continues to offer tour guests the opportunity to visit exceptional, unique private properties. The featured homes are kept confidential and revealed only to ticketholders as they tour the area in style on chartered buses the day of the tour. A limited number of tickets may still be available, so be sure to check our website at www.MiltonGaTourOfHomes.com.
With a heart for giving, Southern Magnolia Charities, through the Milton Tour of Homes, brings together the people and businesses of Milton, Alpharetta and surrounding communities raise money for worthwhile area charities. This year, Meals by Grace, The Will to Live Foundation, and Milton First Responders Foundation are the beneficiaries.
If you were not able to get tickets to this year’s Tour, there is still a way to help these wonderful organizations, as well as an opportunity to visit one Milton home at the Tour’s VIP Kickoff Event on Friday evening, October 25th. The evening will be filled with curated appetizers from Chef Todd Hogan, refreshing beverages, and entertainment by acclaimed singer/songwriters Mike Rizzi and Brian Bisky. There will also be a silent auction with many attractive items. Tickets to the VIP event are limited and are still available online at www.MiltonGaTourOfHomes.com.
For additional information, contact us at MiltonTourOfHomes@SouthernMagnoliaCharities.org.
