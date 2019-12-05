MILTON, Ga. — Southern Magnolia Charities has announced its 2019 Milton Tour of Homes raised a record $46,500 for three local nonprofits.
The event benefitted Fill Ministries/Meals by Grace, The Will to Live Foundation and the Milton First Responders Association. Each nonprofit will receive $15,500 in donations raised through the Tour of Homes event.
Meals by Grace partners with schools to identify children in need and seeks to feed and serve their families. The organization said the Tour of Homes donation was the largest they have ever received, and it will allow them to feed 320 families per week for the next three months.
The Will to Live Foundation is dedicated to preventing teen suicide by improving the lives and the will to live among teenagers everywhere through education about mental health and encouraging them to recognize the love and hope that exists in each other.
The Milton First Responders Foundation is dedicated strengthening the partnership between Milton residents and their first responders by providing critical resources to those who make the city a safe place to live, work and visit.
"We would like to thank everyone involved — sponsors, volunteers, homeowners, designers and the Milton community,” said Donna Savas, chair of the Milton Tour of Homes committee and secretary of Southern Magnolia Charities. “Each year the Milton Tour of Homes becomes better and better. We are already working on next year's Tour of Homes and hope to see another great turnout in 2020.”
For more information on Southern Magnolia Charities, visit southermagnoliacharities.org.
Southern Magnolia Charities is a non-profit organization that actively serves the people of the northern portion of the state through fundraising events and donations, making philanthropic grants, and providing services or support that contribute to the health and vitality of the community.
