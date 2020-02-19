MILTON, Ga. — Milton will debut the second portion of the Mark Law Arboretum at Bell Memorial Park this week as a part of the city’s Arbor Day celebration. The city will hold a ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 21 to plant a white oak tree in honor of former City Arborist Mark Law, who passed away last year. The city will also introduce new signage and planted trees in the second wing of the arboretum.
The white oak to be planted was donated by the Georgia Tree Council nonprofit in honor of Law, who spent 13 years as the city’s arborist. Law envisioned an arboretum, a site which showcases and gives information on various species of trees, in Milton. Law died last February just two weeks after the city cut the ribbon on the Bell Memorial Park arboretum and named it in Law’s honor last Arbor Day.
City Arborist Sandra Dewitt said last year’s event was the most well-attended Milton Arbor Day celebration in the city’s history.
“Well over 100 people came to the event, which just goes to show how much Mark was respected in the community,” Dewitt said.
New trees recently planted at the arboretum will also be introduced with informative signs outlining the species. The new trees include a Start Magnolia, Smoketree and Yellowwood. New signs will also outline existing species at the arboretum, including Eastern Redbud, Red Maple, Overcup Oak, Eastern Redcedar, Sugar Maple and Southern Magnolia.
The signs include each tree’s common name, genus, species, cultivation origin, mature height and mature canopy spread.
City Councilman Peyton Jamison, Law’s widow, Christina, Conservation Projects Manager Teresa Stickels and Dewitt will also speak at the event.
“The city is excited to be able to continue the legacy of the arboretum that Mark has left for us,” Stickels said. “We are honored keep his vision going for today and future generations.”
The city will also hand out flowering dogwood seedlings with planting instructions to those in attendance.
Under Law’s direction, Milton earned its first Tree City USA designation in 2009 and has received the distinction every year since. Earlier this month, Milton received its 11th consecutive annual award given by the Arbor Day Foundation. The award recognizes cities that have a municipal tree department, a tree ordinance, a community forestry budget of at least $2 per resident and an observance of Arbor Day.
Milton has been working to revamp its tree ordinance for several years. Originally, the city’s ordinance measured tree coverage based on the size of a tree’s trunk, but a new ordinance, one that fits into a growing trend among municipalities, is to use the canopy coverage of fully mature trees to measure a city’s tree density.
Milton put the canopy coverage regulations into place in February, 2018. However, the city backtracked weeks later and put the canopy coverage regulations back under its microscope. For the last two years, Milton officials have tuned the rules, and an update could soon be approved by the City Council. In the meantime, the city has allowed developers to either use the canopy coverage regulations passed in 2018 or its previous ordinance basing coverage on trunk size.
