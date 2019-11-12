MILTON, Ga. — Milton is seeking a trails grant that would help fund pathways at the former Milton Country Club property and could enter an agreement with a private school for use of the city’s potential new park. The City Council discussed both items at its Nov. 4 meeting.
Milton is requesting the grant from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and its Recreational Trails Program. If the city is selected as a recipient, Milton will receive $200,000, with an additional $50,000 from the city’s coffers, for improvement to the trails at the former Milton County Club property. The grant would specifically address around 1,200 feet of cart paths near the clubhouse.
Much of the existing cart paths at the park need repairs and are not ADA accessible. The city’s master plan also calls for realigning a significant portion of the paths.
If Milton earns the grant, it will mark the second significant grant received by the city through the Recreational Trails Program. Last year, the city was awarded $200,000 for trails improvements at Providence Park. Preliminary construction of those trails is underway.
City officials also discussed a partnership with Porter Academy for the city’s potential new park, the 8-acre former United Sports Complex on Cox Road. The city is currently in a contract to purchase the site for $1.5 million.
Parks and Recreation Director Jim Cregge said the private school, in operation in Roswell since 2000, has been in partnerships with the previous three owners of the complex. The agreements have permitted the school to use the fields at the park for PE classes and outdoor activities. In exchange, the school permits users of the park to access the fields from a side entrance behind the school and use the school’s parking lot after business hours.
With Milton set to become the fourth owner of the complex, Cregge said Porter Academy is “very much interested in continuing this relationship.”
Due to the limited parking along Cox Road, Cregge said the city needs the added parking the school can provide.
Council members were unanimous in their support for moving ahead with an agreement, which will still need to be put into writing, City Attorney Ken Jarrard said. He added that the agreement will be written in a way so that the city’s liability will be “almost nil” for Porter Academy activities on the site.
Milton plans to close on the park, which includes two soccer fields and a half-sized turf field, early next year.
