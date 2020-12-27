MILTON, Ga. — The City of Milton has created a webpage outlining a proposed plan to widen Morris Road and is asking residents to chime in on the project.
Residents can give their input up to Jan. 4 at planningatpond.com/Morris-Road. The webpage outlines the proposal, and residents can share their approval or disapproval, give a suggestion or pose questions.
The city says the page was created instead of a face-to-face event due to COVID-19, and there is hope more residents will give their input digitally than would attend a meeting.
The project begins at the existing roundabout at Morris Road and Webb Road/Deerfield Avenue, then runs to the northeast along Morris Road to where it ties into the McGinnis Ferry Road widening project.
The proposal under consideration calls for two lanes of Morris Road in each direction divided by a landscaped or concrete median. Turn lanes, a multi-use trail and upgrades at the Morris Road and Webb Road intersection are also included.
Planning firm Pond and Company will complete the conceptual plan and begin preliminary design early next year, the city said.
