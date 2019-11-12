MILTON, Ga. — Milton Police will share safety tips, inform and update residents on its initiatives and answer questions from the community during a Facebook live town hall meeting Thursday, Nov. 14.
The town hall will be broadcast over Facebook live Thursday from 7:30-8:30 p.m. While Milton Police regularly conduct Milton Police and Citizens Together, or MPACT, meetings throughout the year, Thursday’s town hall will be the first broadcast over Facebook.
“We understand that everyone is busy, and it can be difficult to get out of the house on a weeknight,” said Police Chief Rich Austin. “So, we’re hoping this option — joining the town hall live on Facebook, or even the option to watch after — will allow more of our community members to take part. We’re trying to reach as much of our community as possible.”
During the session, Chief Austin, Capt. Jason Griffin, Capt. Charles Barstow, Lt. Chris Ward and Lt. James Hickerson will answer questions from residents and highlight some of the department’s programs.
Viewers can find out how to connect with their local MPACT officer, and representatives of the department will discuss the city’s new Public Safety Ambassadors. There will also be discussion of the city’s SCRAM program, which allows residents and businesses to volunteer to be added to a list of sites with security cameras that could help solve crimes.
There will also be talks on staying safe during the holdiay season.
Following those portions of the town hall, Milton Police will answer questions submitted by residents. The city is soliciting questions through the town hall Facebook event page, or residents can submit questions to pdinfo@cityofmiltonga.us.
Austin said the officers may not be able to get to every question in the 1-hour timeframe, but the city will reach out to any person who did not have their question answered during the town hall.
Those who are unable to watch the live stream can view the town hall afterward on the city’s website and its Facebook page.
For more information or to pose a question for officers, visit the event’s Facebook page at bit.ly/2WLpdBe.
