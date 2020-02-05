MILTON, Ga. — A faithful member and ambassador for Milton Police is set to enjoy a relaxing retirement. Kyro, a K9 unit with the department, has retired after serving the city since 2014.
While Kyro is still relatively healthy, he is suffering from hip problems, a common issue in German Shepherds. The department said it was in the best interest of Kyro’s health that he retire from his work with the department and the associated ongoing training involved with his duties.
Kyro will continue his relationship with handler Joshua Reece, a former Milton officer who served in the city for five years before recently leaving the department to serve as a deputy with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
Reece said Kyro is adapting well to life at home and continuing to be a part of the family. He describes the 8-year old as full of energy and always wanting to do something. He is also thankful his partner will continue to be by his side.
“You could call him my best friend,” Reece said. “It was a privilege to work with him for three years.”
Kyro served as narcotics and tracking dog and had further training in apprehension. Trrained in Germany, his handlers continued to use commands in German to avoid confusion while officers spoke with others.
His day-to-day duties included situations where narcotics are possibly involved, when a suspect needed to be tracked, assisting in searches for missing persons and participating in educational programs around the city.
Milton Capt. Charles Barstow said Kyro successfully tracked several suspects who fled, was instrumental in narcotics cases and the seizure of illegal drugs, and he located people who were in danger after wandering away from a safe location.
He was also perhaps the department’s most beloved member.
“I can’t think of a better ambassador for the department than Kyro,” Barstow said. “He is well known and liked throughout the city. No matter where he went, people loved to see and interact with him and officer Reece. Kyro has been an integral and welcome member of [Milton Police] since his arrival. To be able to work with such a motivated, well-adjusted, and outgoing member of the department has been a joy for both officers and citizens alike. He is leaving behind big ‘paw prints’ for any potential replacement to fill.”
Kyro was Milton Police’s only K9, and Barstow said the city is considering acquiring another K9 and what its day-to-day duties may entail.
