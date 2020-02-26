MILTON, Ga. — Milton celebrated Arbor Day Feb. 21 by opening the second phase of the Mark Law Arboretum at Bell Memorial Park, named in honor of the city’s longtime arborist.
Law envisioned the arboretum — which showcases various species of trees and provides information on each specimen — and it was opened and named in his honor just a few weeks before he died amid a battle with cancer last year.
“We’ll never forget Mark, and because of the arboretum, people who did not have the good fortune to meet him will know him now, too,” City Councilman Peyton Jamison said. “Every day, and especially every Arbor Day, we’ll celebrate Mark more, and that celebration and that love will grow like the trees around us.”
Mark’s wife, Christina, also spoke at the event.
“Today is a day of joy,” she said. “It’s joy because we celebrate Mark, but we don’t just celebrate him, we also celebrate his legacy, and that was providing a bettered environment for the city of Milton. He wanted the city’s citizens to enjoy the best environment we could possibly have, and that’s what we have in this park and this arboretum.”
Christina and others planted a white oak in honor of Law, one of several additions made to the second phase of the arboretum. The white oak was donated by the Georgia Tree Council, which awarded Law the Outstanding Individual Achievement Grand Award in 2018.
A Yellowwood, Smoketree and a Star Magnolia have also been added to the arboretum’s second phase. The Yellowwood and Smoketree were donated by Cub Scout Troop 1429.
Plaques have been placed in front of each specimen, including those which were planted in the first phase of the arboretum, to inform parkgoers of each tree’s common name, genus, species, cultivation origin, mature height and mature canopy spread.
City Arborist Sandra Dewitt informed those in attendance that a Mark Law Arboretum website has been launched with an interactive map showing the location of trees in the arboretum. A QR code has been placed next to the arboretum sign that can be scanned to connect parkgoers to the website.
The city also handed out flowering dogwood seedlings with instructions on how to plant the trees, and Dewitt encouraged all those in attendance to plant one.
“It takes a community of people to have a community of trees,” Dewitt said.
Law served as Milton’s arborist for 12 years. Under his direction, Milton earned its first Tree City USA designation in 2009 and has received the distinction every year since. Earlier this month, Milton received its 11th consecutive annual award given by the Arbor Day Foundation. The award recognizes cities that have a municipal tree department, a tree ordinance, a community forestry budget of at least $2 per resident and an observance of Arbor Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.