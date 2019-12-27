MILTON, Ga. — A Milton landscaping business can continue to operate as normal after the City Council approved a special use permit for the site after it was discovered the company was operating without the required permit.
When the city signed a contract with Ashford Gardeners earlier this year for right of way mowing, it was discovered the business did not have a required special use permit.
Ashford Gardeners was established in 2000 and has been operating out of a 3.5-acre property on Birmingham Highway, but the site was not “grandfathered” in by Fulton County before Milton was incorporated in 2006.
In order to continue operations as normal, the special use permit needed 15 variances to comply with the city’s regulations and overlay district.
Scott Reese, who represented Ashford at the Dec. 16 City Council meeting, said the large number of variances is only for the company to comply with the city, not to add to the business.
“We are not changing the business, we are operating it in the same manner we have,” Reese said.
The site will now include a new building, however. After talks with the city and neighbors, Ashford elected to build a pole barn structure to house its commercial vehicles.
The Planning Commission and city staff recommended approval, and the City Council voted unanimously to grant Ashford the special use permit.
That vote was the penultimate for councilmember Matt Kunz. The Dec. 16 meeting marked his last on the council after he decided not to seek another term in the Nov. 5 general election.
Kunz was presented with a proclamation thanking him for his service with the city, and he presented plaques of appreciation to his appointees to the city’s boards.
The District 2/Post 2 representative addressed the crowd and became choked up when speaking about his wife, RaDonna, who encouraged him to seek election.
He also thanked city staff and council members past and present, and added that the city’s residents have been the key to Milton’s success. “Politics is a contact sport, and I enjoyed the game,” Kunz said. “You never know how much good you can do or how much you can screw it up until you sit in that seat, I can promise you that.”
Kunz began his tenure with the city in 2012 after taking 55 percent of the vote over incumbent Julie Zahner Bailey. He ran uncontested in the 2015 general election.
