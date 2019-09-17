MILTON, Ga. — The Milton City Council put the proposed 2020 budget under its microscope Sept. 9 and is set to vote on the draft Sept. 23.
The total budget is set at $42.9 million and balanced by dipping into the city’s fund balance to the tune of $1.6 million. The general fund revenues are expected to be just under $30 million and the city anticipates $6.5 million in transportation sales tax revenues.
The general fund budget is around 2 percent lower than the amended 2019 budget at $31.6 million. The city has proposed a 3 percent hike for employee salaries and has allocated an additional $643,000 for new staff, including two police officers, two firefighters, the addition of a part-time special events coordinator and other positions.
An estimated interest-only payment for the city’s future public safety complex and revenue bond payments for improvements at Bell Memorial Park will total near $1.2 million.
Parks and recreation play a significant role in the proposed 2020 budget.
Earlier this year, Milton and Alpharetta failed to come to terms on an extension of a longstanding shared parks agreement, which waived the non-resident fees for Milton residents participating in Alpharetta recreation programs. Not renewing the contract will save the city a $227,000 payment to Alpharetta, but it has forced some residents to pay additional fees for programming Milton does not offer. A proposal in the 2020 budget would allocate $50,000 to provide a cost-savings to residents who must now pay out-of-city fees for the Alpharetta programs.
According to the city’s budget book, the stipends will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, with reimbursement limits. Eligible programs will be suggested to the City Council by the city’s Parks and Recreation staff and advisory board. Milton has also proposed a $5,000 scholarship for residents to use toward joining city programs.
Many residents have also been anticipating the opening of the park at the former Milton Country Club property, and the 2020 budget has assigned funding for repairs and updates to open its gates. The city will use transfers from the 2019 budget, revenues from cell tower fees and leftover reserves from the park’s master planning process to push funding to $934,000.
Milton also has dedicated $650,000 to increase the city’s active parks.
Officials anticipate the city will receive around $2.8 million of TSPLOST funds for the construction of trails and sidewalks. The proposed budget also earmarks another $1.1 million for added sidewalks.
Maintenance and operating initiatives in the budget include funding for the city’s five-year strategic plan, an assessment of the city’s departments, workout equipment for the fire department and a Joyful Soles camp manager. Milton has also proposed setting aside $125,000 for a traffic count study and to research whether to reduce speed limits within the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.