MILTON, Ga. — City officials have approved final plans for a 35-home residential development with two commercial buildings at the Birmingham Crossroads. Plans for the development have gone through several iterations since it was first proposed in 2014. Two of those proposals were denied by the City Council, but the current project, dubbed Crossroads at Birmingham, is developable by right.
The Milton City Council approved the final plat for the project on the consent agenda at its Nov. 2 meeting.
The development will be built on 22 acres at the southeast corner of Birmingham Highway and Birmingham Road, across from the Publix shopping complex. Most of the frontage will be along Birmingham Highway.
The project includes 35 single family homes split between the property’s mixed-use and AG-1 zonings. The mixed-use portion of the site will include 25 homes at 3.77 lots per acre and two commercial buildings, one outlined as a medical building on the site plan. The commercial structures will line Birmingham Highway and flank an entrance to the development. Another entrance on the property’s northern section along Birmingham Road is shown on the plan.
Ten AG-1, or 1-acre minimum lots, are set for the southern and eastern portion of the site with a cul-de-sac.
A large stormwater facility is shown along Birmingham Highway.
The current plan required no discussion from city officials, but past proposals for the property had proved contentious.
Before the incorporation of Milton, Fulton County approved a rezoning of the site for mixed-use including retail, townhomes and single-family homes, but no final plan ever materialized. In 2014, the Milton City Council approved a request by a developer that reduced the density of the commercial spaces, nixed a proposed daycare and reduced the number of townhomes to add 19 single-family homes, but that project was abandoned.
Two years later, the council denied a proposal to replace retail spaces with townhomes.
In 2018, a proposal was presented for 24 single-family homes in the mixed-use area, three commercial buildings and nine AG-1 homes, along with a request to delete a buffer.
With the varied history of proposals presented for the site, the 2018 request caused some confusion as to what had been permitted to be developed by right. After the smoke cleared, the City Council denied the request.
A land disturbance permit for the project was previously issued and construction on homes can now begin.
