MILTON, Ga. — If all goes well, the Milton Community Trail Prioritization Plan may soon be adopted.
City staff presented the latest iteration of the plan at the July 6 City Council meeting. The council is expected to vote on the final plan as early as at the next regular meeting on July 20.
The trail plan provides a framework to provide safer bicycle and pedestrian connections to activity centers, parks, schools and regional destinations as well as expands and improve existing trails. The plan will also allow the city to work toward opening Greenspace Bond Fund properties and establish policies aimed at an overall safer bicycle, pedestrian and equestrian community.
Through several open house, target group and public meetings, the Milton Trails Advisory Committee focused on five areas of concern identified by community members.
The top priority is improving the connectivity and safety of Milton’s Downtown Crabapple area.
The Deerfield area follows close in second. Cristina Pastore, a member of Kimley-Horn and Associates who worked with the city on the plan, noted that the area’s safety is of particular concern as it is one of Milton’s most populated areas and contains nearby schools.
Further down the list is the 200-acre Birmingham Park, which planners say will require special attention to trail quality as the park is especially popular with the equestrian community.
The plan also identifies two Greenspace Bond Fund properties that could benefit from trails and connections to open them up more for public enjoyment: the 88-acre Preserve at Cooper Sandy and the 100-acre Preserve at Lackey Road.
The trail plan also accounts for opportunities to address current areas of safety concerns throughout Milton. The Milton Trails Advisory Committee looked at existing data on bicycle and pedestrian crash locations to guide their recommendations. One of the first steps outlined by the committee is to identify areas that could benefit from lane reconfiguration or traffic calming regulations as well as to find areas for safer sidewalk connections.
“A lot of the roads are very narrow, winding, with not a lot of shoulder space,” Pastore said. “This has been a conversation since the first transportation plan back in 2008.”
All told, the trail plan recommendations include some 6.6 miles of sidewalks, 5.3 miles of side paths and 1.8 miles of off-street trails, said Community Development Director Parag Agrawal.
The committee presented three tiers of potential projects that align with the trail plan. The first tier details the most feasible and least costly, with a high-level estimate of $4 million total, Pastore said.
In other action at the July 6 meeting, the City Council voted in favor of an agreement and certification statement with Fulton County for Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding. The federal funding compensates city governments for pandemic-related expenses. Milton is asking for $23,000 in relief.
