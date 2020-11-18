MILTON, Ga. — Milton is drafting two plans that will serve as guiding blueprints for the city’s future development and priorities, and it is asking residents for their input. Work has begun to develop a five-year strategic plan and 2040 Comprehensive Plan for the city.
While both documents help shape the city’s future, the strategic plan is more goal-oriented, and runs on a shorter timeframe. The 2040 Comprehensive Plan concentrates on an overall vision for decades ahead.
Last week, a survey opened to allow residents to give their input on the 2021-2025 strategic plan and announced three “community visioning forums” slated for December.
The 13-question survey asks residents to rank their favorite and least-favorite aspects of Milton, what they would like to see more of in the city and the quality of life in the area. Residents can also list what aspects of other cities Milton should adopt. Those options include Roswell’s parks and recreation programs, Forsyth County and Alpharetta’s mixed-use areas like Halcyon and Avalon, Marietta’s embrace of history and others. Questions also relate to businesses in the area and challenges the city may face over the next five years.
The city has also put out an “ideas wall” for specific aspects of Milton, including residential growth, parks and business development. Residents can also give input through an open-ended question on how Milton can improve come 2025.
The city will also host virtual meetings for additional comments; Dec. 1 from noon to 1:30 p.m., Dec. 2 from 7:30 to 9 a.m., and Dec. 3 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
While parks and other aspects related to the strategic plan come into play in the comprehensive blueprint, the 2040 strategy includes growth, land uses, master plans for certain areas or amenities, long-term initiatives and other considerations.
To draft this document, the city has created a Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee which will meet over the months ahead to discuss priorities of the blueprint. The board consists of the Planning Commission, chairs from the Board of Zoning Appeals and Design Review Board, appointees from the City Council and two ex-officio members of the council, Laura Bentley and Paul Moore.
The city has also contracted several consultants for land use/urban design, market analysis, transportation and sustainability.
The board’s next meeting is scheduled for Dec. 10. The city said it will present more information on the conference and community meetings.
Beginning in January, the city is slated to host workshops and other informative sessions before drafting a plan next spring. The comprehensive plan is expected to be approved by the City Council next summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.