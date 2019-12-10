MILTON, Ga. — Stormwater management may not be the most thrilling topic, a point even Public Works Director Robert Drewry stated recently, but that does not diminish its importance. Drewry and City Engineer Ken Kagy outlined what stormwater management is, and what residents should know about the system at the Dec. 2 City Council meeting.
Stormwater in Milton is not a part of a sewage system. Rather, it is a method of collecting and controlling water runoff, much of which comes from impervious surfaces like pavement or roofs. The city uses basins, culverts, pipes, detention ponds and other methods to manage the runoff and filter out pollutants. The system is designed to mitigate flooding issues by reducing the rate the water enters streams or other bodies of water.
Kagy stressed that only water runoff enter the system. Runoff can pick up debris, silt, chemicals or other materials that pollute the system, and residents can do their part to ensure the cleanest possible water enters stormwater infrastructure.
City officials pointed out that one problem threatening the system is landscaping debris being blown into the system by landscaping companies, which is not permitted.
“We do enforce that, and we are concerned about that,” Kagy said. “The problem is catching them at the time they are doing some of this stuff.”
Homeowners can have a positive impact by keeping some tips in mind. Among them, residents should only use fertilizers and pesticides when necessary, because these chemicals will be collected by stormwater runoff. The city also suggests adding plants to your property that are drought intolerant and do not require irrigation, or planting trees if you add impervious surface, such as a patio, to your property.
Grass clippings, leaves and other landscaping materials from homes can clog systems. The city advises homeowners to blow grass clipping back onto their lawns and avoid blowing leaves into drains or other stormwater structures.
Residents should also regularly maintain their septic tanks, take hazardous materials to a proper disposal site, repair any vehicle leaks and participate in Adopt-A-Road or Adopt-A-Stream programs.
In Milton, the city maintains all stormwater in the right of way, but the responsibility for upkeep on other facilities can fall on developers, property owners or a group of property owners, such as an HOA.
There are things to look for and actions that can be taken to maintain and monitor a stormwater system.
Facilities should be checked and cleared of trash and other debris, and sediment should be cleared out of systems annually or when it becomes a problem. Erosion should also be tracked, and any area where more than two inches of erosion has occurred will need to be addressed by filling the area with lightly compacted soil covered with mulch, compost, seeds or sod. Planting heavily rooted plants in the area can also stabilize the soil.
Dry ponds and other vegetated areas should be maintained and cleared of unwanted vegetation, especially growth that obstructs flow inlets or outlets.
Ponding water that remains 24 hours after a storm usually signals a clogged system.
The structure of stormwater facilities should also be monitored.
