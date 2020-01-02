MILTON, Ga. — Milton has used its Greenspace Bond to buy and preserve land the last two years. Now it’s turning its attention to active parks.
Last month, the city entered into a $50,000 contract with consultants CH2M Hill to work with landowners to explore possible future park land acquisitions.
The company has already been working with the city for greenspace purchases, but the updated contract also allows research into active park space acquisitions.
The hunt for more active park spaces received a push early in 2019 when Milton and Alpharetta were unable to negotiate a new agreement that allowed Milton residents to participate in Alpharetta parks and recreation programming without having to pay an out of city fee, which can nearly double registration prices in some cases.
With fewer residents going out of the city for programming and a limit on its active park space, Milton officials say there is a need for more sports fields and recreational centers.
The contract with C2HM Hill will last throughout 2020. The company will use the city’s guidelines to seek out park spaces, determine cost estimates and analysis and will present offers to the property owner(s).
Meanwhile, the city is already in the process of adding to its active parks inventory.
In October, the city entered a contract to purchase the United Sports Complex facility on Cox Road. The $1.5 million purchase includes two, full-size grass soccer fields and a half-size turf field, which would double Milton’s cache of multi-purpose fields.
Changes to the active portion of the Milton Country Club property are also in the works after the master plan for the site was approved last summer.
Though future amenities could change, the plan calls for adding two tennis courts, a volleyball court, an all-inclusive playground from Children’s Charities and a renovation to the former clubhouse. Milton recently put out a contract to bid on renovations to the park.
The city recently expanded its recreational programs by kicking off dance classes for kids. The classes will be held Thursdays at Bethwell Community Center and are open to children ages 2- to 8-years old. For more information, visit bit.ly/34NDVu8.
