MILTON, Ga. — Robert Edgar, who has led the Milton Fire Department since its creation, has retired. Edgar’s final day with the city was Friday.
Edgar said he and his family took a leap of faith in moving to Milton from south Florida 12 years ago so he could serve as chief, and it has been a “great honor” to serve in the role.
“We took a new department and turned it into an organization that is recognized throughout the state,” Edgar said. “Our customer service is second to none because this department’s members care about the citizens and the community we serve. I am very proud to say that I was the fire chief in Milton, Georgia.”
Edgar said the most gratifying experience in his role has been Milton Fire’s never-say-no attitude toward helping those in the city.
“If we are asked to assist a citizen or even another city employee or department, we are there,” he said. “My expectations have always been high for our team, and they exceed those expectations every day.”
Edgar’s retirement comes during an exciting period for the department. Fire Station 44 recently came online at the city’s new Public Safety Complex. Edgar also presented plans for the redevelopment of Fire Station 42, which was inherited from Fulton County, at last week’s City Council meeting.
The former Fire Chief said many long hours were spent on a design that fit the community and one the community would appreciate.
“I am so proud of everything we have accomplished,” he said. “Our firefighters and my successor get to use them, but they belong to the community and they deserve the best. I have heard from so many of our residents who love our new station and its location. Our trucks and equipment are the best, [and] we have always been great stewards of the city’s tax dollars, searching for that best deal.”
He also touted other initiatives the department has led in recent years, including a wellness program and its focus on protecting firefighters with state-of-the-art protective equipment. Edgar was also proud of the department’s “boot drives” that benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association, which led that state in funds raised several years and have raised nearly $1 million.
The moments that most stand out during Edgar’s tenure is when a resident reached out him.
“When I receive an email, phone call or letter from a citizen that we helped, saying thank you for helping me and/or my family,” he said. “Personally, that means more than anything, we did our job and did it well.”
He also said the department’s annual breakfast with Santa community event will be fondly remembered. But in Edgar’s line of work, not all the most memorable moments stem from happy occasions.
“The saddest night I ever had while chief was when I had to share with our firefighters that one of our own had passed away,” he said. “That will remain with me forever.”
After 41 years in the fire service, Edgar said he felt like now is the time to retire and move back to his home state of Florida. He and his wife purchased a waterfront home in Palm Coast.
“I look forward to spending time with family and do as much fishing as I can,” he said. “Since leaving Florida 12 years ago my days of fishing have been very limited. I look forward to getting back on the boat.”
His final message for those in Milton was one of gratitude.
“I would like to thank the Milton community and city leadership for all their support and trust,” he said.
