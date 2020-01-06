MILTON, Ga. — Milton recently completed two major parks purchases that will benefit users of both active and passive parks.
In December, the city finalized the purchase of 12 acres along Freemanville Road that adds to the city’s former Milton Country Club property. The city also added three multi-use fields by acquiring the United Sports Complex on Cox Road last week.
The addition to the former Milton Country Club property is vital for access to the southern portion of the property and additional parking.
“This will allow community members a much different feel than the parking area near the swim and tennis areas,” City Manager Steve Krokoff said. “Their entire experience can be different by choosing the southern parking area. There are times that the pool and tennis activities tend to fill the available parking at the north end, and this additional entry point could relieve some of that pressure.”
Krokoff said the City Council has yet to decide on what will be done with a home on the site. With other homes nearby, the council could also consider adding buffers around its new property.
“That will ultimately be a council decision, but I would anticipate some significant natural buffering to insulate the neighbors from any disturbances associated with the entering/exiting of vehicles,” Krokoff said.
The additional acres will fall under the master plan for the Milton Country Club property approved last year.
The city’s $1.25 million purchase was made through the city’s Greenspace Bond funds.
“The Greenspace Bond has been extremely successful in preserving valuable land distributed throughout the city,” Krokoff said. “To date, we have preserved almost 400 acres of land that will be used by our community for passive parks, trails and greenspace while conserving land and preserving wildlife habitat and other natural areas. This acquisition alone likely prevented the development of 8-10 single family homes and protected 550 feet of viewshed.”
Milton also added to its inventory of active park spaces Jan. 2 with the purchase of the former United Sports Complex at Arnold Mill Road and Cox Road.
The $1.5 million purchase nets the city two full-sized, grass multi-use fields and half-sized turf field. The complex is fully lighted and includes on-site bathrooms, a boon for the city’s sports providers. While Milton has contracts with several area schools to use their fields, only Northwestern Middle School’s field has permanent bathrooms, and none of the fields are lighted.
Parks and Recreation Director Jim Cregge said the fields are in excellent condition, and the turf field has around six years remaining on its transferrable warranty.
Milton is also drawing up a contract with the site’s neighbor, Porter Academy, for a shared-use agreement for the fields.
Porter Academy had agreements with the park’s three former operators that allowed visitors to enter the site from the school’s Cox Road entrance. In exchange, the academy was permitted to use the fields for PE classes and outdoor activities.
Milton wants to keep this agreement in place and is drawing up a contract that should go before the City Council in the coming weeks. Cregge said the city and school are both strongly in favor of the agreement.
Around two-thirds of the funding for the purchase of the United Sports Complex will come from the city’s impact fees dedicated to parks and trails improvement. The parks and trail improvement capital fund will be used for the remaining balance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.