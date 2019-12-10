MILTON, Ga. — Milton’s second public art piece should be on display early next year, and it will celebrate the memory of a man who had a significant impact on the city. In honor of former City Arborist Mark Law, who passed away Feb. 27 after a battle with cancer, a horse statue will be placed in the roundabout at Charlotte Drive and Mayfield Road under construction near the Milton Library.
The statue was first proposed by Law.
Following his death earlier this year, his family requested donations to fund the project. Since the call to action, 104 donors have raised over $11,000 for the project.
The statue will feature a 6-foot-tall, 8.5-foot-long horse in the center of the roundabout. The statue comes with a price tag of $4,900 with $2,000 for installation, all funded by donations through the nonprofit Milton Arts Council.
The City Council was presented with three color options for the horse — painted black, painted brown or bronzed. Council members came to quick consensus on bronzed.
Some council members raised the issue that a public art donation for the Francis Road, Cogburn Road roundabout had been denied in recent years for potential sight issues. However, City Manager Steve Krokoff said the city’s engineering staff has been involved with the statue plan since “day one.”
“Our engineers have reviewed this and determined it is safe to be placed in [the roundabout],” he said.
The statue will be the second dedication to Law in Milton.
Earlier this year, the city dedicated an arboretum at Bell Memorial Park in his honor. Law first proposed the site, which is designed to engage and inform its users about different species of trees, their origins, mature sizes and, in many cases, showcase trees not native to the area. It features several species of trees marked with signs that give information on each species.
Milton opened the first phase of the arboretum just before Law’s passing in February, and the city plans to open two more phases over the next two Arbor Days.
Law joined Milton when the city incorporated in 2006. He led Milton to its first “Tree City USA” designation in 2009 and was instrumental in its earning the honor every year since. Law also helped design Milton’s gateway signs and built a model to ensure accuracy. He also served to create the city’s tree canopy preservation ordinance.
