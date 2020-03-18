MILTON, Ga. — The Milton City Council’s meeting on March 16 was further evidence the impact COVID-19 is having on daily life. The council met with a heavily trimmed agenda that included an emergency ordinance to address the pandemic.
The 30-day emergency order bars any public hearings, including meetings of the city’s boards and committees, except for the City Council. The council may only meet for matters pertaining to the new coronavirus, however. The 30-day period could also be extended, and City Attorney Ken Jarrard said some local governments are proactively adopting 60-day emergency ordinances. He said the city can cut short the period if warranted.
The emergency action also puts a halt to the zoning process, which will continue after the emergency period has ended.
Permits that require public hearings, such as the renewal of alcohol licenses, will also be put on hold, but Jarrard said those license periods will be extended by the city until the end of the emergency period.
"The public's health and safety — including that of city employees — is our foremost priority," Mayor Joe Lockwood said in a statement. "We don't want to put anyone at unnecessary risk. Still, even if city buildings are closed, that doesn't mean city operations are closed. We will continue to serve Milton residents, providing them with the services they need and deserve, as best we can."
The meeting was held on the last night City Hall was open to non-employees for the foreseeable future.
The council was originally set to discuss the city’s new draft of its tree ordinance and other items, but the decision was made to cut all items except those on the consent agenda.
Items approved at the meeting did not specifically address COVID-19, but some could be impacted by the virus.
The city extended its agreement with Senior Services North Fulton to operate out of the city-owned Thomas S. Byrd Sr. House as the Milton Senior Center. According to the City Council packet, Milton is “pleased with the services they provide,” and the council elected to extend the agreement through 2024.
However, the site will remain closed until at least March 27 in response to the new coronavirus.
Another item greenlit was a change to the city’s contract with Tri Scapes, Inc. for maintenance on the city’s parks and fields. The contract adjustment reduces the amount of mowing at the former Milton Country Club property. It adds field preparation for the fields at Birmingham United Methodist Church and Hopewell Middle School, which the city uses for parks and recreation programs. Tri Scapes will also now manage field maintenance at the city’s Cox Road sports complex, which was purchased earlier this year.
While the fields will continue to be maintained, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department has suspended all programming until at least April 17.
The city also extended its agreements with recreation program providers at the meeting, including the North Atlanta Football League, Halftime Sports, Born to Rock, Milton Tennis Center and others. COVID-19 has already put a hold on the city’s baseball, basketball, lacrosse and tennis seasons and Tai Chi, dance and music classes.
Other consent agenda items included installing a lightning detection system at the pool at the former Milton Country Club property. The city will pay $18,293 for the system, maintenance and a subscription to monitoring over the next seven years.
A partnership was also approved by the city and Challenge Island for two STEM-based summer camps at Bethwell Community Center or Community Place.
