ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Milton Mayor Joe Lockwood signed an executive order Monday relaxing certain restrictions on local businesses as they navigate a shaky economy.
Lockwood suspended four ordinances that he said should provide some relief to the businesses hit hardest.
Milton will now allow restaurants with pouring licenses to sell sealed wine and beer to-go, an action taken by many metro Atlanta cities. However, Milton has not joined its neighbors — Roswell and Alpharetta — in prohibiting dine-in service at restaurants.
Restaurants with licenses for on-premise consumption of alcohol may also defer their monthly excise tax payments for “by the drink” sales for March through April 30.
The order also extends the deadline for renewing business licenses from March 31 to April 30.
Finally, the executive order allows businesses to post temporary signs to announce new practices, hours or the like. The temporary sign must conform to current standards in the city code, but business owners can bypass the normal permitting process and apply at City Hall.
“Every business in Milton, in its own way, contributes significantly to the special culture, sense of community, and vibrancy of our city,” Lockwood stated. “As such, it's my responsibility to do what I can to give them the flexibility and support that they need right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.