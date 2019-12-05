MILTON, Ga. — The Olde Blind Dog Irish Pub Cornhole League showed its support for a Milton veterans organization with a sizeable donation to the nonprofit. The league made a $2,500 donation to the Milton Veterans Memorial Markers organization following Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
For two weeks around Memorial Day and Veterans Day, the nonprofit places over 600 white markers bearing the names of Milton veterans or family members of residents who have died. Last month, 50 volunteers installed 616 markers in downtown Crabapple and along Deerfield Parkway.
The organization was founded in 2007 by then City Councilman Bill Lusk as a way to honor veterans. With the help of several volunteers, Lusk began fabricating the markers 12 years ago and continues to maintain them.
The pub’s cornhole league began this summer with the purpose of supporting Milton Veterans Memorial Markers. The league attracted around 100 players this year and raised its $2,500 donation through registrations from the summer and fall league seasons.
“The players are proud to support such a worthy cause while participating in a fun community event,” Olde Blind Dog owner Ron Wallace said.
“We appreciate the support of Olde Blind Dog which has allowed the Cornhole League to grow and thrive,” league organizer Justin DeCouto said. “This has helped us give tangible recognition of our local veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice.”
There is no cost to a Milton resident who wishes to honor a deceased relative who honorably served in the military with a memorial marker. Applications for markers may be made at the city of Milton website miltonveterans.org.
For information on the Olde Blind Dog cornhole league, visit oldeblinddogcornholeleague.com.
