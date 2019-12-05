MILTON, Ga. — Milton could soon update its door-to-door solicitation ordinance after an attorney representing a company alleged the city’s regulations are unconstitutional.
Kent Krabill, an attorney out of Dallas, Texas, representing pest control company Aptive Environmental, sent a letter to the city claiming Milton’s ordinance violated constitutional rights.
Aptive has not applied for a door-to-door permit at any time, according to the city.
Milton’s attorneys put the ordinance under scrutiny, but they said they do not believe the ordinance is unconstitutional. However, they did recommend the city update its regulations on door-to-door solicitation.
The city could update the permissible times for solicitation. Outside of charitable or political solicitation, Milton permits companies from going door-to-door between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. and until 7 p.m. during daylight saving time.
Those going door to door must have a background check performed by Milton Police, but the city could waive a requirement that applicants are fingerprinted.
That was a point of contention between City Attorney Ken Jarrard and City Manager Steve Krokoff.
Jarrard said fingerprint requirements have faced legal challenges in other jurisdictions.
“I don’t think we need to have a fingerprint requirement, I think as long as we can run a background check, I think we’re fine on that,” Jarrard told the City Council at its Nov. 13 work session.
However, Krokoff said a background check is only as good as the name given, and Milton Police may not have the ability to access criminal history for applicants from other states.
“My concern, and I know [Police Chief Rich Austin] shares this concern with me, is that these door-to-door sales, while most of the time are legitimate sales, especially at the national level, sometimes these are fronts for burglary rings,” Krokoff said. “And we’ve both experienced those, it’s not just urban legend.”
The city could also expand on its criteria for the approval or denial of solicitation applications.
The City Council is set to approve any updates to the ordinance at its Dec. 16 meeting.
The ordinance is the second set of regulations the city has recently put under its microscope relating to property rights.
In November, the City Council approved the addition of a trespassing charge within the city’s disorderly conduct ordinance. Under Georgia law, a person had to be verbally warned before they could be charged with trespassing. The updated regulation states a person can be charged with trespassing for entering onto a property for an “illegitimate” purpose.
The change was prompted by a call from a woman who was made uncomfortable by the presence of a person on her property, according to the city.
