MILTON, Ga. — The sale and use of fireworks, a contentious issue among horse-loving residents of Milton, may become a bit more challenging for fireworks vendors.
Officials have presented amendments to the city’s ordinances that place more stringent regulations on how fireworks stands can appear and where they can do business.
The updates recently went before the Planning Commission and could soon come before the City Council for final approval.
As proposed, the new regulations would only allow fireworks stands to operate in select areas in the Crabapple and Deerfield areas for no more than 30 consecutive days. The businesses would be limited to 800-square feet in total size and could only be white or off-white in color. A single banner, either black, white or off-white, would be allowed. Stands will be required to be within 1,000 feet from a fire hydrant.
Many residents, especially those who own horses, have called on the city to restrict the use of fireworks as much as possible.
Milton cannot outright ban the sale or use of fireworks. State regulations permit the rockets red glare and bombs bursting in air every day of the year, not just holidays like the 4th of July. The city can enforce its noise ordinance to stop the use of fireworks that create “loud and unreasonable” noise, but major holidays — Memorial Day Weekend, July 3-4, Labor Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day — are exempt.
Despite the outward appearance, City Manager Steve Krokoff said the updates are not meant to limit fireworks use. Rather, the focus is to restrict large, gaudy stands from popping up in Milton.
“The legislation being introduced is related to design standards and locations,” he said. “The city wanted to ensure that we had some control over both, so that these temporary stands were as consistent with our standards as possible. While the city would like to see more discretion used when igniting loud fireworks in close proximity to our farms and have some more consideration for those with sensitivities to loud noises and pets, this legislation is not intended to affect the supply and legal distribution of fireworks.”
