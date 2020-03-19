MILTON, Ga. — Milton is considering reimbursing some families who pay out-of-city fees for parks and recreation programming in Alpharetta, but some city council members feel the move is a step backward.
City representatives discussed the matter at the City Council’s March 9 work session.
The discourse was spurred by a presentation given by Milton Parks and Recreation Director Jim Cregge, who presented the findings of the department’s advisory board on what programming city should offer.
At the top of the list was youth softball. Cregge said the city offers girls basketball, tennis, lacrosse and cheer, but said it was “clear and obvious” the city is not offering enough programming for girls playing stick and ball sports. Milton does not have any softball fields.
The city allocated $50,000 in its 2020 budget to reimburse or offer incentives for Milton residents participating in Alpharetta programs, and the parks and rec board supported using half of those funds for softball. The $25,000 would go to cover the out-of-city fees incurred by residents who join Alpharetta softball leagues.
Some city council members balked.
“The only way to offer some of these programs is to invest in facilities,” Councilman Joe Longoria said. “And every time I think about this issue, I always come back to this idea that we are never going to get away from reimbursement programs if we don’t invest in getting the programs and the facilities that we think are necessary offered by the city itself.”
Longoria argued the city should be investing in everyone, not just a few people. He also said there is a significant difference between programs not being offered at all in the area versus those available at a higher price with out-of-city fees.
“That’s a big difference,” Longoria said.
Up until early last year, Milton had an agreement with neighboring Alpharetta that allowed Milton youths to play in leagues at Alpharetta park facilities without incurring out-of-city fees. Under the agreement, which ran for seven years, Milton was obliged to compensate Alpharetta parks to the tune of more than $400,000 a year.
In 2018, the last year of the contract, Milton residents accounted for 14,300 registrations for Alpharetta-based recreation programs, while 413 Alpharetta residents participated in Milton-based park programs. During that time, the City of Milton paid Alpharetta $453,100 in fees.
The agreement was not renewed in 2019.
Milton Councilman Peyton Jamison said reinstituting the subsidy to Alpharetta would present a step back to the parks agreement that was discontinued with Alpharetta last year.
Milton City Manager Steve Krokoff said the reimbursement program was always meant to be temporary, and the need for such a program shows where the city needs to invest on its own recreation department.
“If we are spending money on covering that out-of-city fee, that should be a clear signal to us that we need to create this program,” Krokoff said.
However, Cregge did not see a Milton-only softball league succeeding. He said Alpharetta’s program has around 350 participants and includes families from Alpharetta, Milton and Roswell, which is enough to support a “healthy” league. If the league were to split, both leagues would struggle, Cregge said.
Mayor Joe Lockwood and most on the council said they were on board with moving ahead with a softball reimbursement, but they were reluctant to pay out-of-city fees for senior art programs.
Milton seniors do not have to pay added fees at Alpharetta’s Adult Activity Center in North Park. However, fees are incurred for seniors joining programs at Alpharetta Arts Center, and Cregge said there are Milton residents who want to join those offerings.
Council members were wary of moving forward with reimbursement for those programs because the lack of data on how many residents sign up for the courses. Milton has years of data to back the need for softball through the parks agreement with its neighbor, but the senior arts programs are new, Cregge said.
The discussion on reimbursement took place during a work session, so no formal decision was rendered.
Local youth sports providers ask for turf fields
While the Milton City Council discussed the future of its parks and recreation programs last week, at least two local youth sports providers are calling for additional turf fields.
Heavy and consistent rains have forced cancellation of practices and games for outdoor sports, and the city’s providers have jockeyed for the use of the two turf fields at Bell Memorial Park, which can handle soggy conditions better than natural grass.
The city’s two lacrosse providers — Eagle Stix and North Georgia Recreation — are suggesting Milton could turf its rectangular fields at the former United Sports Complex to help mitigate rainouts.
Tim Godby, who runs Eagle Stix, and North Georgia Recreation director Brandon Allen, both strongly applauded Milton’s purchase of the site, which includes two full-sized grass fields and a half-sized turf field. But they are reaching out to the city to request it consider turfing the larger fields.
“We are not complaining, we just want to bring attention to the need,” Godby said. “There are only two other turf fields in the city at Bell Memorial, and all these spring sports are trying to use them. The city’s parks and rec have been great in trying to help get teams on turf, but there is only so much space and so much they can do.”
Allen said it is a feather in the city’s cap to have the complex, and it would have been great to use if not for the consistent rain, the worst he has seen in 20 years working with sports programs.
“But if we had the ability to have turf on those fields, it would dramatically increase the amount of practices that aren’t cancelled,” Allen said.
Godby said over the past month his teams have been able to practice just three times.
While every spring and fall will have its share of cancellations due to rain, Godby said turf provides a more usable and safer playing surface when wet.
“Turf would be the quickest solution to help kids get out on the field and more opportunities to practice in a safer environment,” Godby said. “To buy land, you’re talking about years. If the fields are already there and purchased, you’re just talking about a handful of weeks to put turf in.”
