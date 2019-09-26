MILTON, Ga. — The Milton City Council used its Sept. 16 work session to pore over the city’s proposed trails master plan, which calls for miles of new paths through Milton’s developed areas and parks.
The drafted plan comes after a string of public input meetings and the creation of an trails advisory committee. While the plan is far from finalized — several more meetings will take place in the coming months — the draft outlines potential additions to the downtown Crabapple and Deerfield areas and what new paths could look like at three separate parks.
In Crabapple, the plan calls for the addition of sidepaths, which can accommodate cyclists, along the Charlotte Drive extension and in commercial developments under construction. Sidewalks would be extended along Mayfield Drive to Freemanville Road.
For students of Milton High School, Northwestern Middle or Crabapple Crossing Elementary, a new trail would connect the Braeburn subdivision to the entrance of the school’s properties on Birmingham Highway.
Several new sidewalk connections are proposed in the Deerfield area, particularly along Cogburn Road. New sidewalks are also proposed on Bethany Bend, Webb Road and Windward Parkway.
The draft outlines two potential connections to the Big Creek Greenway, either along the creek under Ga. 400 or along Morris Road to McGinnis Ferry, which will have sidewalks through an upcoming intersection improvement project.
Paths along Ga. 9 are still up in the air, given GDOT’s widening project on Ga. 400, but a representative with consultant Kimley-Horn said it is likely there will be paths on both sides of the road.
New trails are also proposed outside of the city’s residential and economic centers, including Birmingham Park and two properties acquired by Milton through its Greenspace Bond.
A scoring system was created to identify the city’s park areas where trails would benefit citizens most. The criteria weighs factors such as the population within a half mile of the land or existing parking.
Birmingham Park topped the list, and the plan calls for adding 7.2 miles of trails, which would give the 200-acre site around 11 miles of pathways. A majority of the trails would be native soil, which is currently used for the park’s existing paths. Another 2 miles call for surfacing with decomposed granite.
Equestrian use is also included in the plan, with 12-15 horse trailer parking spaces recommended along New Bull Pen Road separate from general parking.
The drafted trails plan also outlines the first improvements slated for Greenspace Bond property purchases outside of the former Milton Country Club property.
The Preserve at Lackey Road at the southwest corner of the city has around 2.7 miles of existing hiking trails, and the plan calls for adding 4.4 miles of pathways and the creation of a parking area.
The trails would be located on the northern section of the property and run along the border of the site. Paths would be constructed mainly of native soil with a small boardwalk area along the lake on the property and a 0.6-mile decomposed granite walkway near the parking lot. The parking area would include 55 to 65 parking spaces with some trailer parking available.
The 88-acre Preserve at Cooper Sandy is projected to have around 2.4 miles of additional soil and decomposed granite paths. The site already has around 2 miles of informal trails. Two parking lots would also be created along Bethany Road.
Public meetings and further planning will continue in the coming months. The city will soon begin work on creating a priority list for the proposed trails, meet with the Milton Public Art Commission for the possible inclusion on public art on the paths, and additional public meetings will be held through December.
