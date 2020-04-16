MILTON, Ga. — The Milton City Council held its inaugural virtual meeting April 15, its first meeting in nearly a month amid the coronavirus pandemic. Other than a few microphones being turned off when they should have been broadcasting and a bit of crosstalk, the virtual meeting went off without a hitch.
Aside from the consent agenda, which mostly included construction and facility use agreements for parks and rec programming, the bulk of the agenda dealt directly with the ongoing pandemic.
The council approved extending the city’s emergency ordinance until April 20. The order grants Mayor Joe Lockwood additional control over how the city can respond to COVID-19 and permits him to loosen some of the city’s current regulations.
Under the emergency declaration, Lockwood will maintain direct control over the city’s emergency management resources and can enact a curfew, order the closing of any business and close access to public areas. Lockwood also has authority to prohibit or regulate the possession of explosive or dangerous weapons — excluding firearms — and to take any emergency action deemed necessary to protect the city and its residents.
Other than closing some “active” park spaces, Lockwood has yet to exercise these powers.
Instead, he has limited several of the city’s codes to mitigate the pandemic’s impact to local businesses, especially the hard-hit restaurant industry.
The city has permitted restaurants with on-premise alcohol licenses to provide to-go sales of wine and beer. Businesses can also post unpermitted, temporary signage. Those liberties have been extended through the end of the month.
The council also deferred business license renewals or alcohol excise taxes to April 30.
Lockwood has been granted the authority to enact unilaterally under the emergency order, but in the “spirit of transparency” the emergency orders put into place by the mayor were ratified by the council at the April 15 meeting.
City Manager Steve Krokoff dedicated a significant portion of the meeting to discussing the pandemic’s impact to the city, and the overall message was positive.
Krokoff said in a worse-case scenario of a complete shutdown lasting three months, the city could see a $2.6 million drop in revenue this year. Around $2.3 million of those funds would be lost through local options sales tax.
However, the city’s conservative fiscal policies were designed to insulate Milton from such shortfalls in revenue, Krokoff said.
With limited debt, the city’s pay-as-you-go funding system and reserve funds, Krokoff said the city could absorb the $2.6 million hit “fairly well.” Officials will also have a better idea of the financial crunch to the city’s coffers when the 2021 budgeting process starts later this year, Krokoff said.
The city’s operations are all running except those that would cause members of the community to gather, and staff is working at full capacity either remotely or a hybrid of remote and in-office visits, the city manager said.
The city’s first responders have changed their approach in fielding calls during the pandemic, and updates appear to be effective.
“I’m pretty happy to say, and I don’t want to jinx us, but our safety protocols appear to be working 100 percent,” Krokoff said.
Construction on the city’s new public safety complex has seen no delays, Krokoff said, and the project is “on time and on budget.”
Krokoff did express that some ordinances have been placed on the backburner amid the pandemic, and the city could consider bringing some of those issues back before the council. Under the emergency order, the council’s policy-making powers are limited solely to plans or ordinances dealing with the pandemic.
Krokoff said the council should consider loosening that restriction so drafting of the city’s tree, alcohol and vaping ordinances can move forward.
“We don’t want to unnecessarily hold things up if we can help it,” he said.
Krokoff said updating the alcohol ordinance could “have an immediate impact” on businesses as they come back online.
