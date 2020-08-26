MILTON, Ga. — City officials have formally adopted a plan to add sidewalks in some areas of Milton and to construct trails within three of its parks. The trails prioritization plan calls for nearly 30 miles of paths and sets out a potential funding schedule for the projects.
The document outlines nearly 14 miles of new trails at Birmingham Park and two of the city’s Greenspace Bond purchases, the Preserve at Lackey Road and the Preserve at Cooper Sandy Creek Preserve at Bethany Road and Providence Road.
Birmingham Park currently has 3.3 miles of natural trails on the 200-acre site. The trails plan calls for an additional 4.7 miles of soil trails and 2.3 miles of decomposed granite paths. Before those come to fruition, the city will first improve the existing paths and address parking.
The first tier of phased improvements, which the plan says could be completed in the next two years, calls for $930,000 for erosion control, replacing an existing bridge, placing signage and adding 15 parking spaces and six slots for horse trailers.
In around five years, the document calls for the completion of a granite trail, parking lot connections, a new parking area and other improvements. Longer term proposals include additional soil trails and resurfacing existing soil trails with granite.
The Preserve at Cooper Sandy, which includes 104 acres and the 7-acre Eads Lake, is set to have 2.4 miles of soil and granite trails. In the short term, the city would clear old logging roads and informal trails on the site, install a 0.3-mile granite trail and create 15 parking spaces along Bethany Road. Further plans call for improvements to existing paths and more parking.
The site was acquired through two Greenspace Bond purchases.
The 106-acre Preserve at Lackey Road is set to have over 4 miles of trails and two parking areas.
The first tier of improvements would clear the existing hiking trails, create a 15-slot parking area and connections to the paths already in place. In the next two to five years, the city would construct eight crossings over streams.
The prioritization document also includes around 14 miles of sidewalks in Milton’s business and residential nodes.
Community Development Director Parag Agrawal said a focus for Milton should be paths in downtown Crabapple, which is rapidly expanding. The first projects slated for the area are sidewalks within the Crabapple retail area near Birmingham Highway and paths along Mayfield Road. Future improvements would add walkability from the Braeburn neighborhood to nearby schools and crosswalks in the area.
Several new sidewalk connections are proposed in the Deerfield area, particularly along Cogburn Road. New sidewalks are also proposed on Bethany Bend, Webb Road and Windward Parkway.
All project areas included aspirational improvements or new trails if funding is available.
The document emphasizes the city considering public-private partnerships to expedite the upgrades and new trails.
“Additionally, the city may explore the option of partnering with land trusts to plan and build trails within the Greenspace Bond fund preserves,” the plan states.
Agrawal said some Transportation Special Local Option Sales Tax funds could be used for sidewalks along roads but not for trails within parks.
The former Milton Country Club property and Providence Park were not included in the document because each site has its own master plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.