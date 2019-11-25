MILTON, Ga. — With the basketball season underway, Milton boys basketball has high hopes for a standout season after compiling a 20-8 record and winning the region title last year.
The Eagles tipped off their season Nov. 19 with a 70-51 win over rivals Roswell. Much of Milton’s hopes for a strong 2019 campaign rest with Bruce Thornton. The sophomore guard is considered one of the top underclassmen in the state and has already picked up offers from Georgia, Georgia Tech and Xavier.
The Eagles have another standout underclassman in Kanaan Carlyle. The freshman point guard has already picked up offers from Florida, Auburn and Georgia Tech.
With the Milton football team’s recent exit from the state tournament, quarterback Devin Farrell re-joins the basketball team and will provide a boost on the court.
Head coach Allen Whitehart also expects sophomore forward Seth Fitzgerald, who he described as the team’s “blue-collar” player, to contribute significant minutes for the Eagles.
It is not just young talent that has the Eagles primed for one of their better seasons in recent history. Milton also has senior captain Evan Hurst as a veteran presence in the locker room and on the court.
The talent and experience Milton has under its belt will be pivotal. The Eagles are slated to take on a challenging non-region schedule that includes opponents from around the country.
Milton is set to compete in the Holiday Hoopsgiving tournament this weekend at Holy Innocents’. On Dec. 6, the Eagles will host Madison East from Madison, Wisc., and will head to Charlotte, N.C., for the Hoodie’s House Hoops Classic before beginning region play.
The challenging schedule could prove beneficial when Milton enters its 10-game, Region 5-AAAAAAA schedule. The Eagles will be chasing their third region title in four years.
Whitehart, now in his third season at the helm, says he wants the focus to remain on what is right in front of the team.
“We’re just trying to get 1 percent better every day,” Whitehart said. “If we can do that, the rest will take care of itself.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.