MILTON, Ga. — The old Hardeman Country Store at Hopewell and Thompson roads is set to reopen as a new business following approval of zoning modifications by the Milton City Council.
At its March 2 meeting, the council approved an updated site plan, including the deletion of a buffer that will provide more parking on the site. A setback requirement along an adjacent undeveloped residential property was also deleted.
The new site plan calls for adding 19 gravel parking spaces along Thompson Road and four near Hopewell Road. The local businessman behind the project, Chris Sedgewick, said 28 seats will be constructed inside the building.
Entry and exit to the site will be along Thompson Road and Hopewell Road under the proposal, and the plan aligns with a future roundabout slated for the intersection.
City staff recommended approval of the plan with conditions.
Sedgewick is no stranger to Milton. He owns The Union and 7 Acre BarNGrill. His proposal for the site calls for an eclectic country store offering doughnuts, gourmet coffee, gelato, fresh-cut flowers and arts and crafts.
The site’s historical zoning prohibits exterior modifications, but updates are proposed for the interior. Under the city’s approval conditions, updates to the site, the building and any signage must go before the city’s Design Review Board. The board will review the changes and must approve a “certificate of appropriateness” before the updates can move forward.
Josh Kim, a partner in the store through Sands Investment Group, said the project will move along quickly following the council’s approval.
“Our architect has started work on drawings already, and our engineer is in the process of putting together plans while working closely with the city's engineer,” Kim said. “So it's definitely full-steam ahead.”
Kim said the project’s backers hope to go before the Design Review Board in April and begin renovations next month into May. A tentative opening date will be in June or July.
In the meantime, Sedgwick and company are sourcing furniture and equipment for the store and will be creating its brand identity, refining the store’s offerings and plans for community engagement, Kim said.
Sedgwick’s store will breathe new life into the building which was built in the 1950s and operated as a general store with gas pumps. The property has sat mostly dormant since the city’s incorporation, though there have been several attempts to rezone the site since 2006.
The building was renovated in 2006 with the addition of a porch, and the gasoline tanks were removed. A year later, a request to rezone the site from rural residential to commercial was withdrawn due to opposition. Another rezoning request was withdrawn in 2012.
In 2013 the property was rezoned to historic. The building is one of two properties zoned historic in the city. The other is the Thomas Byrd Sr. House on Hopewell Road.
