MILTON, Ga. — The future of the former Milton Country Club clubhouse is beginning to take shape.
The City Council voted unanimously during an online meeting May 4 to partner with Jericho Design Group to redesign the property located on Dinsmore Road.
Plans for the clubhouse resign have been split into four parts: interior demolition and mold removal; architectural design services; exterior demolition of accessory buildings and yard cleanup; and construction work.
Interior demolition and mold removal has already begun and is expected to take from six to eight weeks, said Community Development Director Parag Agrawal.
Construction work is on track to start this fall and will take approximately four to six months, with completion in spring 2021, he said.
The project is a part the city’s larger Parks and Recreation Master Plans to turn the former clubhouse into a community facility. The current building includes approximately 7,200 square feet of finished space on the main floor and about the same amount of semi-finished space on the basement.
Citizen feedback played a crucial role in informing the future of the former clubhouse, according to Principal Planner Michele McIntosh-Ross.
Three main recommendations were formed out of input from residents neighboring the property, swim and tennis teams, trail users and community stakeholders.
One of the most cited requests was access to the building’s bathrooms, so they could by used by anyone, regardless of whether the building was open for programming or not, McIntosh-Ross said.
Citizens also wanted to see flexible use for the space for a variety of programs, such as art classes, dance or yoga, she added.
“We [also] wanted to reserve the restaurant space for a possible third-party vendor to renovate and operate some sort of eatery,” “McIntosh-Ross said. “We heard from residents that they wanted to maintain that option.”
The building itself is set to have a biophilic design, meaning it will incorporate natural materials, light and vegetation from the space around it.
It will become a “showcase building of sustainability” with a visual connection to nature, Agrawal said.
Also at the meeting, the City Council discussed when to reopen city facilities, such as its active park spaces and City Hall.
Some council members, while in favor of reopening, raised concern over whether neighboring cities have reopened their parks and organized sports and if that could create a rush to use Milton’s facilities or create problems with enforcing public health and safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.