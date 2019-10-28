MILTON, Ga. — Police arrested a man and a woman Oct. 19 in connection with an attempt to withdraw $10,000 from a bank on Windward Parkway using a false ID.
Bank staff called police at 11 a.m. that day when a woman approached a teller asking to withdraw $10,000 for her mother’s funeral and gave a suspicious card.
While officers were speaking to the woman who presented the card, a man approached the woman and attempted to leave once he spotted police. Officers stopped him as well.
The two originally gave fake names to the police, but eventually, the woman gave her real name and advised that there was a warrant for her arrest in Texas. She added that the man bought people’s identities off of the dark web and made fake driver licenses using that information.
When they searched him, police found several fake IDs in the man’s wallet.
Both the man and woman were arrested. The woman, identified as 30-year-old Tonya Davis of New Orleans, La., was charged with identity fraud concerning a deceased individual and first-degree forgery. The man, identified as 39-year-old Christopher Griffith of New Orleans, La., was charged with four counts of identity fraud, three counts of second-degree forgery, with identity fraud concerning a deceased individual, and one count of first degree forgery.
