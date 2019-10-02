MILTON, Ga. — Police are investigating a Sept. 21 incident in which a man allegedly stole $500 worth of appliances from the Walmart on Windward Parkway.
The loss prevention officer said she saw the man enter the store that evening, take the items and leave without paying. The missing items include a vacuum and microwave.
Video footage showed the man leave with a minivan that was waiting outside the entrance.
