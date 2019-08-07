MILTON, Ga. — A Milton man reported he nearly fell victim to a possible wire fraud attempt after he tried to make a $100,000 payment to a Chinese bank.
The man said he owed money to a China-based company and had received an email from what he thought was the company on July 24 seeking a believed was a $100,000 payment. The man made a wire transfer to the company and then called to confirm receipt. When he called, the company told him the firm’s email had been hacked and he had not sent the funds to the correct account.
The man called his bank and was able to stop the wire transfer. He said he wanted to report the incident to Milton Police to request the help of Chinese authorities.
