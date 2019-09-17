MILTON, Ga. — Police are investigating a Sept. 7 incident in which a man was reported to have stolen alcohol from the Kroger on Ga. 9.
Security footage showed a man, wearing a hat and black glasses, enter the store at 2:15 p.m. and place a bottle of tequila in his backpack. The man then bought a can of beer with cash and left without paying for the tequila.
Almost two hours later, the same man was seen reentering the store and placing a bottle of whiskey in his backpack. He then, once again, payed for a can of beer with cash and left without paying for the whiskey.
The total value of the stolen items was placed at $100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.