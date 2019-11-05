MILTON, Ga. — A Milton man called police Oct. 28 after he noticed close to $5,000 in fraudulent charges on his bank account. Two days prior, the man said he received a letter about the fraudulent charges. And on Oct. 28, a representative from his bank called to inform him that a suspect in Alabama had been arrested for a similar fraud case.
The man was advised to file a police report about his incident to aid in the investigation.
