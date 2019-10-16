MILTON, Ga. — A Milton man met with police Oct. 2 when he found a letter for a $35,000 lease he had not made.
The man received the letter Sept. 30 from a leasing corporation. He said he had not made any agreements with the company, so he called the company to dispute the charges.
A representative from the company told him that he needed to file a police report to proceed with the dispute.
