MILTON, Ga. — A man contacted police Aug. 8 after he received death threats when he contacted a woman on a dating site.
After speaking with the woman for a while, the man eventually gave out his address. The woman then said the visit was going to cost him.
At that point, the man declined the visit and cut off the conversation.
The next morning, someone called the man multiple times threatening him if he did not pay $2,000. When the man said he would contact the police, he received a photo over text of a decapitated person.
Police told the man not to pay the $2,000 or he would receive further extortion threats.
