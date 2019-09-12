MILTON, Ga. — A Milton man called police Sept. 4 after he was unable to find his wallet following a shopping trip.
The man told police he had visited the Walmart on Windward Parkway earlier that day.
While driving home from the store, the man said he realized he had left his wallet in the shopping cart.
The man cancelled his cards before calling police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.