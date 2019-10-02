MILTON, Ga. — A Milton man called police Sept. 19 after he realized he had lost more than $21,000 to a phone scam.
On Sept. 17, the man began receiving calls from a scammer, who stated that the man was being investigated for crimes. The scammer, who claimed to be a police officer, directed the man to pay him in gift cards.
The man gave the scammer the last four digits of his Social Security number along with $21,000 worth of gift cards.
At one point, the man became suspicious and called police.
