MILTON, Ga. — Police are searching for a suspect in a Sept. 2 shoplifting incident at the Walmart on Windward Parkway.
Police said an employee reported seeing the man attempt to leave the store without paying for a $700 television. When confronted, the man left the television and fled toward Windward Parkway.
Police located the man and ordered him to stop so they could talk with him, but the man ran away. Officers were unable to locate him again. Using security footage, police were able to find a car they said likely belonged to the man.
