MILTON, Ga. — A man called police Aug. 9 after he received alerts that someone had used his personal information to open two phone accounts.
Credit Karma sent the man an alert on July 3 about two fraudulent accounts. The first was made with Verizon at a store on the Alabama border.
A representative from Verizon told the man that someone had bought two iPhones and opened two phone lines using the man’s information. The fraudulent account had a $2,100 bill.
The second account was made with AT&T.
The man placed a freeze on his credit before calling police.
