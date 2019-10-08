MILTON, Ga. — A Milton man called police Oct. 1 after he found several attempts to open fraudulent accounts using his information.
The man said he had recently bought a house in Texas. A few days after closing on the home, the man received an alert about someone using his personal information to attempt to open a fraudulent credit card account.
Between Sept. 27-Oct. 1, the man said he received 11 such alerts. None of the accounts were successfully opened.
The man was advised by his identity protection service to file a police report.
